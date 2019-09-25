Symons Capital Management Upped Position in Ppl Corp. (PPL) as Stock Value Declined; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shares Declined While Montrusco Bolton Investments Trimmed Holding

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 6,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 141,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59 million, down from 147,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 248,347 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77M, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.22 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. by 22,490 shares to 262,860 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,769 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett And Company Limited Company reported 400 shares. 260 are owned by Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn. Northern Tru Corporation has 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 8.79 million shares. Coastline Tru stated it has 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Architects has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Shell Asset Com has 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 51,242 shares. Moreover, Huntington Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Trust Com Of Vermont reported 2,084 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 37,308 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 166,313 shares. 96 were reported by Tortoise Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested in 99,796 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 12,007 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 842,456 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested in 0% or 308,982 shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25,079 shares to 145,659 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.