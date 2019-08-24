Symons Capital Management Upped Its Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $2.37 Million as Valuation Declined; Cqs Cayman LP Stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Has Lowered by $2.41 Million

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 41,694 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 69,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 1.03 million shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES FDA STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 01/05/2018 – BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America’s Best Mid-size Employers; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.55 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES) by 27,673 shares to 601,800 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 14,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,822 shares, and cut its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 4.00 million shares to 20.00 million shares, valued at $29.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 49.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 53.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

