Symons Capital Management Upped Its Celgene (CELG) Position; Shorts at Anaplan (PLAN) Raised By 28.97%

Symons Capital Management Inc increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 69.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc acquired 22,203 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)'s stock declined 3.33%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 53,924 shares with $5.09M value, up from 31,721 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $66.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $94.27. About 837,792 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS' RECOMMENDATIONS; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) had an increase of 28.97% in short interest. PLAN’s SI was 3.89M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 28.97% from 3.02M shares previously. With 2.52 million avg volume, 2 days are for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)’s short sellers to cover PLAN’s short positions. The SI to Anaplan Inc’s float is 4.95%. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 230,208 shares traded. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yakira Mngmt has 2.94% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 108,816 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust holds 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 2,346 shares. The New Jersey-based Condor Capital has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2,340 shares stake. Atwood And Palmer holds 1.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 86,519 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,457 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0.05% or 1,114 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 11,820 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 35,706 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Pictet Comml Bank And Trust Limited has invested 1.5% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 7.05 million shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 0.05% stake. Bartlett Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 30,493 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.41% or 4,982 shares in its portfolio.

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) stake by 59,094 shares to 57,896 valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) stake by 2,596 shares and now owns 61,169 shares. Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 28. Mizuho maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Monday, June 24. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $103 target. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company has market cap of $7.35 billion. The firm delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India.