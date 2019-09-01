Symons Capital Management Trimmed Ppl Corp. (PPL) Holding; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowered Harsco (HSC) Stake

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased Ppl Corp. (PPL) stake by 3.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 14,119 shares as Ppl Corp. (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 350,822 shares with $11.14 million value, down from 364,941 last quarter. Ppl Corp. now has $21.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.79M shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Harsco Corp (HSC) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 44,218 shares as Harsco Corp (HSC)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 486,628 shares with $9.81 million value, down from 530,846 last quarter. Harsco Corp now has $1.41B valuation. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 876,947 shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc holds 1.40 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 818,049 shares. Fmr Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 723 shares. Citigroup reported 52,126 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Heartland Inc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 123,247 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 75,433 shares. First Advsr LP owns 127,141 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 112,344 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 477,214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Aristotle Cap Boston Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Arizona State Retirement Sys has 122,709 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $72,473 activity. Minan Peter Francis had bought 2,250 shares worth $47,430 on Friday, August 2.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Global Blood Therapeutics In stake by 59,581 shares to 69,388 valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) stake by 11,923 shares and now owns 52,090 shares. Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 9.98% above currents $29.55 stock price. PPL had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.