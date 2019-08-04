Symons Capital Management Stake in Sibanye Gold LTD (SBGL) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Raised Holding by $309,720

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 75,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 60,758 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 136,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sibanye Gold Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 3.39 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – LONMIN IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO GROUP EBITDA; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – NEW US$600 MLN RCF REPLACES US$350 MLN RCF THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE ON 23 AUGUST 2018; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – VARIOUS FINANCIAL OPTIONS WHICH, WILL ACCELERATE DELEVERAGING ARE BEING ASSESSED, WITH A DECISION ON THESE EXPECTED SOON; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Major Debt Repayments Only Due From Mid-2022; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – RECENT SPATE OF SERIOUS SAFETY INCIDENTS, SINCE FEBRUARY 2018 IS OF SIGNIFICANT CONCERN TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PROCESS OF SELECTING A NEW INDEPENDENT EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM FOR GROUP WILL COMMENCE FOLLOWING AGM ON 30 MAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – South African Reserve Bank Approves Sibanye Gold’s Proposed Acquisition of Lonmin; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – NEW FACILITY HAS BEEN INCREASED FROM US$350 MLN TO US$600 MLN; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – ANOTHER TRAPPED EMPLOYEE HAS BEEN LOCATED, WHILE TWO EMPLOYEES REMAIN UNACCOUNTED FOR; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE REPORTS SEISMIC EVENT AT SOUTH AFRICA GOLD MINE

