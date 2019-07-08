Symons Capital Management Raised Position in Consolidated Edison (ED); Estabrook Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Williams Co (WMB) by $1.14 Billion as Stock Value Rose

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Williams Co (WMB) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 39,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,736 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57B, up from 188,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 350,587 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.24. About 37,590 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Aug. 1 – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 6,121 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 624,784 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fort Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 156,186 shares. Jcic Asset Incorporated invested in 169 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 1,399 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 16 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 7.84M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hartford Mngmt accumulated 131,849 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Amer Grp holds 0.05% or 429,072 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 5.69M shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1,151 shares to 90,901 shares, valued at $1.49 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 2,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,718 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital reported 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Field & Main Comml Bank holds 350 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 30,245 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). First Manhattan Com reported 4,604 shares stake. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Inc Or reported 3,450 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.02% or 12,041 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 181,754 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Korea Investment reported 162,403 shares. Burns J W New York owns 4,555 shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 17,100 shares. Fund Sa reported 28,879 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 804 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 38 insider buys, and 0 sales for $105,664 activity. Muccilo Robert bought $1,968 worth of stock. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,329 was bought by McAvoy John. Sanchez Robert had bought 50 shares worth $4,231. $551 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by OATES JOSEPH P. 27 shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N, worth $2,329. Nadkarni Gurudatta D also bought $7,615 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31.