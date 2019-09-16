Symons Capital Management Raised Its Ppl Corp. (PPL) Stake; 0 Analysts Covering CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Symons Capital Management Inc increased Ppl Corp. (PPL) stake by 17.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc acquired 61,088 shares as Ppl Corp. (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 411,910 shares with $12.77M value, up from 350,822 last quarter. Ppl Corp. now has $22.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 1.75M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED

Among 3 analysts covering CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CalAmp has $17 highest and $1100 lowest target. $15’s average target is 29.87% above currents $11.55 stock price. CalAmp had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CAMP in report on Monday, March 25 to “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) on Monday, March 25 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs. See CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Northland Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $17 Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 6.93% above currents $31.17 stock price. PPL had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) stake by 317,789 shares to 370,121 valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 6,287 shares and now owns 135,055 shares. Colgate (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 107,335 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in CalAmp; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q REV. $94.4M, EST. $93.6M; 03/05/2018 – CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award; 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk; 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Up for 1st Time in 5 Mos

