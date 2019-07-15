Symons Capital Management Raised Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding by $2.23 Million; Ericsson (ERIC) Stake Maintained by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 43.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 144,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 473,502 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 328,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 462,587 shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 93,642 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $155,987 activity. The insider Cawley Timothy bought $2,353. Moore Elizabeth D bought $4,687 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. McAvoy John bought 59 shares worth $5,218. The insider OATES JOSEPH P bought 6 shares worth $518. 50 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $4,231 on Sunday, March 31. On Sunday, June 30 Shukla Saumil P bought $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 49 shares.

