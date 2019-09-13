Symons Capital Management Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) Has Decreased by $4.07 Million as Share Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 350.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 43,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, up from 9,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 59.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 50,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 34,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, down from 85,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.47. About 3.10 million shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilsey Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 6.2% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Blair William Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 5,074 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.38% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Goodman Corp has invested 4.09% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). British Columbia Inv holds 0.07% or 105,222 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,750 shares. Burney stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0.04% or 7,563 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 11,024 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 98,000 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc holds 45,118 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $611.78M for 12.57 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Assocs owns 68,102 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Inc owns 44,567 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Management Associate Ny invested in 8,032 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company has 1.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peapack Gladstone reported 244,389 shares. New Jersey-based Brave Asset has invested 2.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oarsman Cap holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,751 shares. Global Thematic Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 414,270 shares. 98,052 were accumulated by Martin Invest Management. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 31,656 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.18% or 5.26M shares. Summit Financial Strategies holds 2,074 shares. Rockland Trust invested in 10,984 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc stated it has 3,360 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 8.02M shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 70,200 shares to 84,460 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,200 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch" on August 24, 2019