Symons Capital Management Position in The Aes Corp. (AES) Has Trimmed by $498,114 as Market Valuation Declined; Credit Agricole S A Boosted Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $7.24 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in The Aes Corp. (AES) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 27,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 601,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 629,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Aes Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 971,166 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 202.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 40,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 60,425 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $161.26. About 3.91M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA RTX Extends Reach Across Top Applications, Bringing Ray Tracing, AI to Millions of Creatives – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Finally Has What It Takes to Break Out of $200 Again – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jensen Huang Alone Is Worth $15 Billion To Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 5G Stocks to Connect Your Portfolio To – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al accumulated 6,156 shares. Moreover, Accuvest has 0.87% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Todd Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 100,476 shares. 50,882 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 800 are held by Rowland And Counsel Adv. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 202,738 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 23,382 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bender Robert & Associates owns 16,369 shares. 1.84M were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Doheny Asset Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 2,837 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi holds 0.04% or 1,575 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 3.08M shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Dowling Yahnke Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,086 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gfs Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,515 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 13,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,409 shares, and cut its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Advisors Lc has invested 0.14% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fairfield Bush Communication stated it has 0.11% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 3,200 shares. Sarl accumulated 1.06 million shares. Stifel Financial reported 249,859 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,833 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 151,560 shares. 497 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman Comm. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Advisors LP accumulated 316,535 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Utah Retirement has 124,751 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Signature Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 67,277 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 928,496 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Load Up On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.