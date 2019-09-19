Symons Capital Management Position in Colgate (CL) Trimmed by $307,004; Park Avenue Securities Has Increased Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $549,967

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 75,466 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 79,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 1.32M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 27,445 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76 million, up from 24,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 2.90 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 24.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 8,515 shares to 415,391 shares, valued at $21.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 366,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).