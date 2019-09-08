Symons Capital Management Position in Celgene (CELG) Has Boosted by $2.09 Million; Holder Dock Street Asset Management Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Holding

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company's stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,735 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,031 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 67,507 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 701 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 203 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,674 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel invested in 0.01% or 1,293 shares. Kwmg Llc owns 704 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 16,408 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Accuvest stated it has 8,952 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,935 shares. Kistler reported 0% stake. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability holds 15,563 shares.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,223 shares to 122,487 shares, valued at $19.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research (NYSE:FDS) by 3,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,664 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,270 shares to 100,870 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES) by 27,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL).