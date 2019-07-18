Symons Capital Management Position in Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ctc Trimmed Holding by $32.76 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 6,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,711 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 173,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 402,835 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.43% or $37.81 during the last trading session, reaching $324.63. About 27.46 million shares traded or 369.54% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Call) by 8,261 shares to 8,480 shares, valued at $24.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust (Put).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Sweeney Anne M sold $123,120.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tiaa Cref Lc has invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bb&T Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Millennium Ltd Llc reported 287,146 shares. First Citizens State Bank invested in 0.39% or 9,770 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt stated it has 138,735 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Johnson Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 765 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 42,156 shares. Century Cos, Missouri-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4.48M shares. Glenview Bank Tru Dept has 1,000 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 24,925 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited. Passport Cap Limited Liability owns 10,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 10,464 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.52% or 322,670 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Company has 0.33% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). First Tru Advsrs LP reported 1.09M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Ltd reported 32,225 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Com Financial Bank holds 16,787 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.04% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 10,321 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp has 15,935 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 300 are held by Plante Moran Advsr Ltd. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,446 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Inc Ne invested in 6,600 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.02% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 11,408 shares. Fil Limited owns 44 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 960,435 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

