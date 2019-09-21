Symons Capital Management Maintains Stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL); Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $23.74 Million as Shares Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 847,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 14.99 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432.83 million, up from 14.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.32M shares traded or 124.00% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77 million, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 5.61 million shares traded or 36.47% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Advisory has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Us Retail Bank De invested in 243,019 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Company holds 9,979 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na owns 0.4% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 35,164 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd invested in 12,938 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management has 0.06% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 610 shares stake. Amer & Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 47,894 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 262,851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And holds 0.17% or 320,808 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 239,668 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Communications has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 7,320 shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Clearbridge Ltd Com invested 0.3% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 883,477 shares to 505,144 shares, valued at $41.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64.43M shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

