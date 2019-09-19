Symons Capital Management Lowered Coca Cola Company (KO) Holding By $408,550; Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Sentiment Is 1.71

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased Coca Cola Company (KO) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 8,171 shares as Coca Cola Company (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 211,769 shares with $10.78 million value, down from 219,940 last quarter. Coca Cola Company now has $231.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 878,464 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:

Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 24 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 14 cut down and sold positions in Evans Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.72 million shares, down from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Evans Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 20 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 2.49% above currents $54.22 stock price. Coca-Cola had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5400 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5700 target in Monday, July 1 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking services and products to consumer and commercial clients in Western New York. The company has market cap of $181.04 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. It has a 10.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. for 122,201 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 456,000 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 274,691 shares. The New York-based Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has invested 0.54% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,818 shares.

