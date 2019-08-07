Symons Capital Management Lifted Position in Consolidated Edison (ED) by $2.23 Million; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Decreased Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $68.62 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 9.31 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.86 million, down from 10.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 2.82 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 315,556 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 114,433 shares to 8.11 million shares, valued at $435.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Brand-Name Companies Involved in the Marijuana Industry – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1,028 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 4.59M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 83,263 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.38% or 472,237 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0.3% or 2.05M shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 849,471 shares. South State stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Albion Finance Ut reported 4,787 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.24% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.31 million shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company reported 37,097 shares. Opus Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 35,000 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dow: A Somewhat Sentimental Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison to Report 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Service Corporation reported 4,128 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Gp invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt accumulated 55,669 shares or 0.51% of the stock. 27,423 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 5,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maryland Capital Management owns 0.11% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 10,818 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 723,016 shares. California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). St Johns Inv Ltd holds 8,469 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 395,710 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 768 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 7,208 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc stated it has 241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 32,633 shares. Rockland Trust reported 76,162 shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 4,633 shares to 129,339 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL) by 75,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,758 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).

