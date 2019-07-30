Symons Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $2.09 Million; Janney Capital Management Position in Applied Materials (AMAT) Has Boosted by $1.24 Million as Market Value Rose

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $92.73. About 785,954 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE RECEIVED UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT AND WILL BE ENTITLED TO CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON COMMERCIAL SALES; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 31,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, up from 170,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 1.59M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 9,529 shares to 254,505 shares, valued at $31.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wsdmtr Jpn Smcp Div Etf (DFJ) by 276,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,647 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials Enables Emerging Memories for the Internet of Things and Cloud Computing – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 139,504 are owned by Cibc Asset Management. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,004 shares. Hennessy accumulated 70,622 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 65,700 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested in 0% or 500 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 16,057 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust National Bank has 1.28% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 203,276 shares. 312,060 are held by Grassi Invest. Moreover, Zebra Mngmt Lc has 0.67% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 31,779 shares. 1.48M are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 35,712 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 3.28 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated accumulated 21,200 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 207,656 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59,094 shares to 57,896 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,524 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 186,571 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 1.37M shares. Corvex LP accumulated 0.18% or 27,404 shares. Florida-based Cypress Gp has invested 0.64% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Yhb Inv Advsrs holds 0.69% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 46,577 shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 4,325 shares. Willingdon Wealth has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wedgewood Invsts Pa accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 202,016 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associate Ct holds 145,011 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.35% or 48,412 shares. Massachusetts Services Communications Ma invested in 266,046 shares. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 1,193 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celgene’s Pomalyst-based therapy OK’d in Canada for multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Celgene Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.