Symons Capital Management Increases Stake in Celgene (CELG); Ao Smith (AOS) Market Value Declined While Ashmore Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 1.41 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 3.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,000 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Delta Asset Limited Liability Co Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 45 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 0.31% or 24,560 shares. Adirondack Trust has 1,521 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 369,961 are owned by Green Valley Ltd. Montecito Comml Bank reported 5,141 shares stake. Regent Inv Ltd Liability reported 1.35% stake. Capstone Financial Advsr Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Redwood Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 5.52% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Fort LP has 0.31% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,191 shares. Field Main State Bank holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,660 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.06% stake. Martin Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 107,759 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 623,528 shares. Moreover, Westchester Mngmt Ltd has 3.51% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.01M shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4,145 shares to 131,524 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,896 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Capital reported 6,700 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 4,069 were reported by Creative Planning. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc has 0.1% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Riverhead Capital Limited Company holds 0.19% or 88,431 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 112,744 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Grp Inc One Trading LP holds 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 188 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com stated it has 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Turtle Creek Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 30,850 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 23,871 shares. Moreover, Groesbeck Investment Corp Nj has 0.17% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 4,261 shares. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.27% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.53 million shares. Icon Advisers Company reported 208,828 shares stake.

