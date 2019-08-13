Symons Capital Management Increases Position in Celgene (CELG); Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Lifted Its Holding in Loews (L) by $407,443

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $94.29. About 1.54 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 335,532 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.08 million, up from 326,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 452,186 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59,094 shares to 57,896 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 14,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,822 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com accumulated 4.81M shares. Comm National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rafferty Asset Llc stated it has 107,313 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 55,975 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 0.37% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hartford Invest Management Co stated it has 76,722 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.61M shares. Toth Financial Advisory reported 485 shares. Beck Cap Management Ltd Company reported 0.61% stake. Exane Derivatives reported 1,666 shares. 1,500 were reported by Vigilant Capital Ltd. Synovus Financial accumulated 31,277 shares. Ledyard Bancorp owns 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,329 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celgene-Bristol: Deal Or No Deal? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA accepts Celgene’s luspatercept BLA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.