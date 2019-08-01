Symons Capital Management Increases Holding in Consolidated Edison (ED); As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Falcon Edge Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.54 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 2.84M shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,270 shares to 100,870 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 6,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,711 shares, and cut its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 41 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,083 activity. The insider OATES JOSEPH P bought $518. The insider McAvoy John bought 30 shares worth $2,283. On Thursday, January 31 Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,207 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 29 shares. Another trade for 49 shares valued at $4,334 was bought by Sanchez Robert. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,070 worth of stock. Another trade for 30 shares valued at $2,283 was made by Cawley Timothy on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.57 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Nadler Finance Gp, Illinois-based fund reported 4,010 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 109,114 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc has 0.09% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 720 shares. 804 are owned by Van Eck. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 144,965 shares. Smith Moore & holds 2,501 shares. Moreover, Schroder Grp has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 71,520 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 12,116 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 0.08% or 737,561 shares. 6,485 were reported by Community Bancorp Na. 81,515 were reported by British Columbia Invest Management. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.06% or 162,403 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation reported 60,721 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru stated it has 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wallington Asset Mngmt Lc holds 4.17% or 135,422 shares. The California-based Mig Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edgemoor Advsrs invested in 398,898 shares or 6.19% of the stock. Hightower Llc accumulated 2.58 million shares. 347,099 were accumulated by Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd Co. Verity Asset Mngmt invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,934 shares. First Financial In accumulated 24,461 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 2.1% or 4.84M shares in its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,220 shares. Sterling has 33,492 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Bennicas & Assocs Incorporated accumulated 4.35% or 41,994 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sanders Cap Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 11.96M shares.

