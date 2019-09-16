Symons Capital Management Holds Stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL); Quaker Capital Investments Has Increased Its Range Resources (RRC) Position by $7.71 Million

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 12.82 million shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77M, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30B market cap company. It closed at $30.88 lastly. It is up 3.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. GRAY STEVEN D had bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390. On Tuesday, August 27 DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 20,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru owns 925,733 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 556,918 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Signaturefd Lc has 563 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 21,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp reported 160,930 shares. Stephens Invest Group Ltd Co stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 126,868 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. 20,041 were reported by Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Psagot House holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 374,750 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Lc Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 84,035 shares. 407,253 were reported by American Gru. 19,357 are held by Gagnon Ltd Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 605,110 shares. Moreover, Compton Capital Management Ri has 0.23% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 17,500 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Natl reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Csat Invest Advisory Lp stated it has 1,512 shares. Moreover, Symons Capital Mgmt has 5.31% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Sage Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 33,612 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Parkside Bancshares has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Carroll Financial Associate owns 1,988 shares. Curbstone Financial Management owns 15,568 shares. Tdam Usa holds 55,141 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 127,963 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 31,510 were accumulated by Maryland Management.

