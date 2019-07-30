Symons Capital Management Holding In Consolidated Edison (ED) Was Has Boosted; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake Lifted by Terril Brothers Inc

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 376,579 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 45.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 112,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,675 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.53 million, up from 246,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 943,820 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 41 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,083 activity. Shares for $2,046 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Thursday, February 28. $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by McAvoy John. Moore Elizabeth D bought 53 shares worth $4,687. On Friday, May 31 Muccilo Robert bought $1,984 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 23 shares. 111 shares valued at $9,817 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Sunday, June 30. On Friday, May 31 Cawley Timothy bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27 shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4,145 shares to 131,524 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,169 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

