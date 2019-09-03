Symons Capital Management Has Upped By $2.23 Million Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Position; Tekla Capital Management Cut Immunomedics (IMMU) Holding

Symons Capital Management Inc increased Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) stake by 40.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc acquired 26,542 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 91,938 shares with $7.80M value, up from 65,396 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc. now has $29.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 883,398 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 143,840 shares as Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s stock declined 1.34%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 287,687 shares with $5.53 million value, down from 431,527 last quarter. Immunomedics Inc. now has $2.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 1.43 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 38,289 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 3,400 shares. Birmingham Cap Al holds 9,220 shares. Dupont Capital accumulated 34,982 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation reported 0.29% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Charter Tru invested 0.06% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Putnam Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Mackenzie accumulated 121,626 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department reported 0.01% stake. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,479 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 10 invested 0.09% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). State Common Retirement Fund reported 884,500 shares stake. Guardian Life Co Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) stake by 4,633 shares to 129,339 valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) stake by 6,678 shares and now owns 166,711 shares. Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison has $9100 highest and $83 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -3.88% below currents $90.3 stock price. Con Edison had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ED in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) rating on Thursday, August 8. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $8600 target. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Monday, March 11.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 sales for $140,689 activity. Shares for $796 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P. Shares for $349 were bought by de la Bastide Lore. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 25 shares worth $2,101 on Tuesday, April 30. Another trade for 25 shares valued at $2,184 was made by Moore Elizabeth D on Wednesday, July 31. 89 shares were bought by Muccilo Robert, worth $7,530. Shukla Saumil P had bought 51 shares worth $4,315 on Sunday, March 31. 115 shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N, worth $9,730 on Sunday, March 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 91,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability accumulated 15,945 shares. Avoro Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 14.71% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 17.71 million shares. Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 328,161 were reported by Granahan Mngmt Ma. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Voya Inv Management Limited Company has 909,048 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 36,782 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 21,350 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 271,929 shares. The California-based Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Sphera Funds Mgmt owns 326,660 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 134,951 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 233,856 shares.

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Immunomedics has $30 highest and $12 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 95.53% above currents $12.53 stock price. Immunomedics had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 4.

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Welltower Inc. stake by 191,762 shares to 237,322 valued at $18.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stake by 189,295 shares and now owns 283,679 shares. Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) was raised too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought $11.33M worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) on Monday, May 13. BALL BRYAN bought 5,000 shares worth $66,750.