Symons Capital Management Has Trimmed Coca Cola Company (KO) Stake by $408,550; Share Price Rose; Infosys LTD (INFY) Holder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Raised Position

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 8,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 211,769 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.78M, down from 219,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 88,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 643,638 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89 million, up from 555,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.44 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 06/03/2018 – Infosys Opens Indianapolis Technology and Innovation Hub; 16/04/2018 – Infosys Drags India’s Sensex Lower After Disappointing Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Infosys and Astound Partner to Deliver Better Service Experience Through an AI Enhanced Enterprise Service Management Café; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

