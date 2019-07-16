Symons Capital Management Has Trimmed Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Holding; KUKA AKTIENSESELLSCHAFT ORDINARY SHARES (KUKAF) Shorts Down By 1.16%

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) stake by 3.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 6,678 shares as Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT)’s stock rose 5.37%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 166,711 shares with $7.86M value, down from 173,389 last quarter. Alliant Energy Corp. now has $11.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 539,925 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards

KUKA AKTIENSESELLSCHAFT ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) had a decrease of 1.16% in short interest. KUKAF’s SI was 8,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.16% from 8,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 85 days are for KUKA AKTIENSESELLSCHAFT ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)’s short sellers to cover KUKAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 17 shares traded. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot automation solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It operates through three divisions: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, and Swisslog. It has a 23.45 P/E ratio. The KUKA Robotics segment develops, makes, and distributes industrial and service robots, as well as robot controllers and software.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 27.17 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Lp owns 0.08% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 38,059 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 48,192 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 38,124 shares. Field & Main Retail Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 0.04% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 100,922 shares. Opus Investment owns 106,778 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 13,801 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Miller Howard Invs Inc New York owns 27,631 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% or 1,437 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division holds 20,027 shares. 502 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd. Fin Architects holds 0.11% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 1,384 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc accumulated 109,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 11,290 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 43,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alliant Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) rating on Monday, February 25. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $52 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America.