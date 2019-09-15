Symons Capital Management Has Raised Its Ppl Corp. (PPL) Position by $1.89 Million; As Entergy (ETR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Cut Position by $378,216

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77 million, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30B market cap company. It closed at $30.88 lastly. It is up 3.31% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Entergy (ETR) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 4,882 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 8,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Entergy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $113.52. About 988,802 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 12,398 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl stated it has 1,988 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fin Gru invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 1.03M shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Com owns 96 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 25,434 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 62,010 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Co Of Vermont stated it has 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Citadel Limited Liability Corp owns 193,739 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 7,612 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 8,611 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department owns 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2,200 shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $240.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6,287 shares to 135,055 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 3,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,559 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Co owns 600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 36,627 shares. First Manhattan reported 2,994 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has 5,905 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 93,466 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Arga Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Nomura Holding Inc holds 191,608 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 36,587 are owned by Regentatlantic Limited Liability. Foster And Motley owns 0.59% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 40,873 shares. Utah Retirement reported 35,523 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust holds 800 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 2,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 68,504 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 184,799 shares. Stephens Ar owns 4,359 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.34M for 12.50 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

