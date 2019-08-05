Symons Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) as Market Valuation Declined; Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Shareholder North Run Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.35 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 14,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 350,822 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, down from 364,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 4.36M shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 1.17M shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKD); 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr $2.45; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION; 04/05/2018 – Ten Brookdale Communities Recognized For Quality Achievement From the American Health Care Association; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.45; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 155,998 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 4.43 million shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.48 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv owns 118,565 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 582,097 are owned by American Century Inc. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 13,555 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0% or 95 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 82,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gradient Ltd Com has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has 587,068 shares. West Family Investments accumulated 1.55% or 940,940 shares. Land Buildings Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 3.80 million shares. Services Automobile Association reported 0% stake. 26,617 are owned by Element Capital Limited Liability. Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 32,795 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $482,729 activity. Warren Denise Wilder bought $33,809 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. The insider BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 20,000 shares worth $138,990. Shares for $52,769 were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M. 10,000 shares were bought by SEWARD JAMES R, worth $71,386. The insider WIELANSKY LEE S bought $36,950. $4,995 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was bought by Johnson-Mills Rita on Thursday, February 28.

