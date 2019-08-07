Symons Capital Management Has Lowered Its Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Stake by $313,866 as Stock Value Rose; George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Trimmed Its Position in Bok Financial (BOKF) by $40.50 Million

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 12,326 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATES SHOULD BE DETERMINED BY MARKET, WILL ACT SHOULD VOLATILITIES SEEN; 01/05/2018 – BOK Financial Implements Partnership With Roostify to Streamline Mortgage Process; 23/05/2018 – ING’s Carnell Calls Recent BOK Commentary Very Dovish (Video); 11/04/2018 – BOK Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged at 1.5%; Decision History; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE WHETHER NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY; 16/05/2018 – BOK GOVERNOR LEE SAYS HARD TO BE OPTIMISTIC ON S.KOREAN ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEE LITTLE LIKELIHOOD OF S.KOREA GETTING CURRENCY MANIPULATOR LABEL BY U.S; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: FX INTERVENTION POLICY UNCHANGED; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S ECONOMY OVERALL CONTINUED STEADY GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – BOK: INVESTMENT WILL SLOW

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 6,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 166,711 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 173,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 94,090 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.89 million for 9.77 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.