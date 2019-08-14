Symons Capital Management Has Lifted Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake by $2.23 Million; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Increased Stake by $601,730

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 1.29 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 6,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 18,688 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 12,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 2.24M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $156,590 activity. $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Shukla Saumil P. 27 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,358 were bought by Cawley Timothy. 6 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $518 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P. Shares for $2,184 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Wednesday, July 31. McAvoy John bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, February 28. 9 shares were bought by de la Bastide Lore, worth $796 on Sunday, June 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital holds 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 1,080 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested in 264 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northstar Grp holds 0.13% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Tru holds 1,591 shares. Private Trust Na owns 5,540 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Company Dc, a -based fund reported 5,500 shares. Intersect Cap Llc has 0.26% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Mathes Incorporated reported 8,400 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,971 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 2,745 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 88,923 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc accumulated 57,105 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,270 shares to 100,870 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 14,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,822 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (DVY) by 88,129 shares to 374,568 shares, valued at $36.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,185 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 12,372 shares. Private Trust Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,587 shares. Chilton stated it has 51,824 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 4,687 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment accumulated 3,583 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 910,677 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors, Maryland-based fund reported 405 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.1% or 376,931 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,097 shares. 8,153 were reported by Cap Planning Advsr Limited Liability Company. Farmers Bancshares holds 922 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18,492 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 142 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

