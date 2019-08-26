Symons Capital Management Has Lifted Celgene (CELG) Stake by $2.09 Million as Share Value Declined; Cumberland Advisors Decreased Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding by $304,200

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 4.25M shares traded or 3.22% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $605. About 120,331 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie holds 7,506 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.98% or 94,304 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 540 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Ltd has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.21% or 1.99 million shares. Dorsal Management stated it has 281,500 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.66% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Goldman Sachs Group holds 233,734 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 28,993 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 2.68% or 81,897 shares. 95 were accumulated by Captrust Financial Advsrs. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.45% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) by 3,665 shares to 80,047 shares, valued at $27.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XAR) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2,596 shares to 61,169 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 6,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,711 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).