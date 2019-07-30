Symons Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Celgene (CELG) by $2.09 Million; Swarthmore Group Has Cut Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) as Stock Value Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 2.76M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 14/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 91.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 56,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.21. About 8.70M shares traded or 41.17% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 433.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $16.53 million activity. Benioff Marc had sold 15,000 shares worth $2.36M on Tuesday, February 5. On Friday, February 15 Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares. On Friday, February 15 Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,325 shares. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. On Wednesday, February 6 Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 846 shares. The insider Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 6,678 shares to 166,711 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,524 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK).

