Symons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Coty (COTY) by $4.13 Million as Stock Price Rose; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Raised Harvard Bioscience Com (HBIO) Holding by $2.06 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coty Inc. (COTY) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 317,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 370,121 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, down from 687,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 123,088 shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com (HBIO) by 1164.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 88,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.04 million market cap company. It closed at $3.05 lastly. It is down 55.32% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.33 million for 32.94 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 911,478 shares. Franklin Res reported 20.25 million shares stake. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 58,784 shares. Principal Fincl Group owns 449,223 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 56 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 40,201 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). First Advsr LP owns 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 136,323 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 803,483 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Utah Retirement reported 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 19,631 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $27.74 million activity. $2.06M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by Hughes Fiona on Thursday, September 5. 35,000 shares were bought by Singer Robert S, worth $325,962. Laubies Pierre bought $2.50 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Friday, August 30. $476,380 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by Goudet Olivier on Friday, August 30.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 11,435 shares to 111,828 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp Com (NYSE:TMK) by 18,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,617 shares, and cut its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:EMCI).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $278,739 activity. Eade Katherine A. had bought 39,915 shares worth $98,830 on Friday, August 9. $104,535 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was bought by LOY BERTRAND on Wednesday, September 11. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider Loewald Thomas W bought $50,524.