Symons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) by $313,866; Pembroke Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Tucows (TCX) as Stock Value Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 6,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 166,711 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 173,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 110,943 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tucows (TCX) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 125,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 261,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69M, down from 386,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Tucows for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5,048 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 48,650 shares to 354,688 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl by 234,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold TCX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 0.64% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,254 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc owns 29,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). 4,474 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Osmium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 11% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Captrust Finance Advsr has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 10,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 9,500 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 2,714 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns has 56,127 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 38,643 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 5,049 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 223 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.36M for 39.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,009 activity.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $208.59 million for 14.94 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc stated it has 1,437 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mairs And Inc owns 7,228 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 109,925 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.06% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 45,572 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Renaissance Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.97M shares. Strs Ohio holds 41,822 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 2.04 million shares stake. 166,711 were reported by Symons Capital Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 2,500 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 423,515 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Pennsylvania stated it has 30,279 shares.