Symons Capital Management Has Decreased General Mills (GIS) Holding as Shares Rose; As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Decreased by $676,872 Its Position

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 50.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 59,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 57,896 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 116,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 3.52 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 13,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 10,955 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 24,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 3.05 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “KAR Auctions Services To Spin Off Insurance Auto Auctions on June 28 – Forbes” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KAR Auction Services 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 33 shares. D E Shaw & Company owns 0.21% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 3.24 million shares. Wexford LP reported 163,833 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Commerce Commercial Bank accumulated 0.03% or 45,145 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Llc reported 9,300 shares. Cibc Inc invested in 0.01% or 36,813 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 67,928 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 30,081 were accumulated by Bb&T. Signaturefd Limited Company invested in 591 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv invested in 419 shares or 0% of the stock. Reinhart Prns Inc accumulated 551,501 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 1,038 shares or 0% of the stock. Crescent Park Lp invested in 679,574 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 853,875 shares. M&T National Bank owns 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 31,572 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 23,025 shares to 360,901 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 61,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Ser reported 0.33% stake. Vanguard Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Accuvest Global Advsr holds 0.27% or 9,573 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Investments owns 9,297 shares. 338,545 are owned by Synovus Corp. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 3.43M shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 30,000 shares. Fifth Third National Bank owns 108,899 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cypress Management Limited Liability Corp (Wy) holds 0.14% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 6,964 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.73% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 61,624 shares. Hamlin Limited Co owns 580,496 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc Inc, Japan-based fund reported 30,582 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated has invested 0.3% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Braun Stacey Assocs stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69 million for 17.46 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

