Symons Capital Management Has Cut Sibanye Gold LTD (SBGL) Position By $303,872; SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION (SHLDQ) Sellers Decreased By 7.42% Their Shorts

SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) had a decrease of 7.42% in short interest. SHLDQ’s SI was 6.64M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.42% from 7.17M shares previously. With 722,300 avg volume, 9 days are for SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)’s short sellers to cover SHLDQ’s short positions. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.285. About 183,297 shares traded. Sears Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL) stake by 55.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 75,968 shares as Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL)’s stock rose 34.44%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 60,758 shares with $251,000 value, down from 136,726 last quarter. Sibanye Gold Ltd. now has $3.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 1.91 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 08/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl)-Sibanye Gold Ltd; 03/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – AGREEMENT WITH OCCUPATIONAL LUNG DISEASE WORKING GROUP IS STILL SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY HIGH COURT; 04/05/2018 – KPMG Dumped by Sibanye as South Africa Troubles Mount (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: 2018 Outlook Remains Positive; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – CONFIRM THERE WAS SEISMIC EVENT THAT TOOK PLACE PREVIOUS DAY MAY 21, AT MANYANO MINE, KLOOF OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) -Sibanye Gold Ltd; 18/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SIBANYE-STILLWATER CEO CONFIDENT OF LONMIN TAKEOVER, MANAGEMENT MUST MAINTAIN CASH; 14/05/2018 – BlueCrest Capital Management Takes Short Positions in Lonmin, Sibanye Gold; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PRODUCTION FROM REST OF MINES MAKING UP DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE AS NORMAL

More notable recent Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Sibanye-Stillwater, Bloom Energy, and Covetrus Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sibanye expects to meet full-year guidance following improved Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PEDEVCO and Ferroglobe among Energy/Materials gainers; Unit Corporation and Americas Silver among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Sears Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Improvements Do Not Justify the Higher Multiple in Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sears Amended Their Reorganization Plan-What’s Changed? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sears Bankruptcy Is In Chaos – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sears Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sears sues Lampert for asset stripping – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sears Holdings: Different Opinions Make A Market, But The Facts Can Make You A Fortune – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.13 million. It operates in two divisions, Kmart and Sears Domestic. It currently has negative earnings. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.