Symons Capital Management Has Cut Public Storage (PSA) Position by $3.51 Million; Stock Rose; Cypress Capital Management Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $4.32 Million as Stock Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 154,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 230,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, down from 384,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 4.68 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 14,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 22,361 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, down from 37,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $246.93. About 258,300 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 42,356 shares to 72,195 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 110,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.39M for 22.53 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

