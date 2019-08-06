Symons Capital Management Has Cut Ppl Corp. (PPL) Stake By $437,689; Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $10 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) earned “Sell” rating by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, July 16. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by FBR Capital. See Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $1.9000 New Target: $1.1000 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $6.7 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $2.5 Maintain

17/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased Ppl Corp. (PPL) stake by 3.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 14,119 shares as Ppl Corp. (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 350,822 shares with $11.14M value, down from 364,941 last quarter. Ppl Corp. now has $20.91 billion valuation. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. It is down 3.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.01 million. The companyÂ’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma; and beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma, as well as APC-1000 and APC-5000 for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates a 503B drug outsourcing facility that provides prescription compounded medications to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and other clients in the United States.

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Evercore downgraded the shares of PPL in report on Thursday, February 7 to “In-Line” rating. UBS maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $3600 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 601,765 shares. Addison Cap Communications reported 7,012 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) holds 166,043 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 603,982 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 336,124 shares. Nordea Ab reported 7.29M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 18,243 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, First Midwest Bank Trust Division has 0.11% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Carroll Finance Associates holds 1,988 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 36,974 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 801,475 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sage Financial Group Inc reported 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Daiwa Gru Inc Inc accumulated 30,906 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

