Symons Capital Management Has Cut Its Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Holding; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Increased By $2.38 Million Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) stake by 3.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 6,678 shares as Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 166,711 shares with $7.86M value, down from 173,389 last quarter. Alliant Energy Corp. now has $11.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 390,155 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 13.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 36,010 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 297,415 shares with $19.80M value, up from 261,405 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $38.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 4.74 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap Management has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 375 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Llc reported 5,497 shares stake. Salem Cap Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,875 shares. Blackrock owns 50.12M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 15,446 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 193,330 shares. Fin Mgmt Professionals reported 0.01% stake. Guardian Invest holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 13,665 shares. Bourgeon Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.55% or 14,275 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested in 0.14% or 2.51M shares. Hudock Cap Gp Lc holds 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 936 shares. Nwq Investment Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 8,033 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Com reported 6,805 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental (OXY) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Solid Output – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, 9News.com published: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger – 9News.com KUSA” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 10,678 shares to 248,276 valued at $21.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) stake by 41,810 shares and now owns 122,473 shares. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 19. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 15. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

