Symons Capital Management Has Cut General Mills (GIS) Stake By $3.01 Million; Nokota Management LP Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased General Mills Inc. (GIS) stake by 50.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 59,094 shares as General Mills Inc. (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 57,896 shares with $3.00 million value, down from 116,990 last quarter. General Mills Inc. now has $32.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.49 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS

Nokota Management Lp decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 42.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp sold 3.02M shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 4.05 million shares with $35.24M value, down from 7.08M last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 11,470 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 4.83M shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lafitte Mgmt LP reported 9.23% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mirae Asset Invs stated it has 103,743 shares. 1.04M were reported by Swiss Bancorp. Shapiro Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 26.65 million shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdings Incorporated has 1.09% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 29.17M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 0% or 185 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 170,596 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 107,532 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 363,075 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 526,125 shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 7, 2019 : VEON, T, CZR, WMB, MO, ROKU, CSCO, VIPS, WMT, AMCR, LYFT, QQQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51M for 17.51 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -2.32% below currents $53.92 stock price. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54 target in Monday, February 25 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management owns 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 117,115 shares. 75,050 are owned by Argi Investment Ser Lc. Fruth Investment Management has invested 0.64% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Arrow accumulated 11,618 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability owns 61,624 shares. Moreover, Zwj Inv Counsel has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,038 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,854 shares. Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,460 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 85,134 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 796,607 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 23,280 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 49,712 shares. King Wealth stated it has 12,534 shares. Ent Fincl Ser Corporation stated it has 12,424 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 326,300 shares stake.