Symons Capital Management Has Boosted Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding by $2.37 Million; Share Value Declined; Beck Capital Management Upped Its Stake in New Residential Invt Com Npv (NRZ) as Shares Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65B market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 1.82M shares traded or 9.88% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NRZ) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 22,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 141,964 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 119,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 3.53 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 4,633 shares to 129,339 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,896 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974 on Tuesday, May 14.

