Symons Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Consolidated Edison (ED) by $2.23 Million as Stock Price Declined; Mastercard (MA) Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Cut Its Stake by $6.58 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $89.98. About 90,046 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 27,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 506,625 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.29 million, down from 534,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $10.92 during the last trading session, reaching $272.44. About 1.11 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. Moore Elizabeth D had bought 53 shares worth $4,687 on Sunday, June 30. On Wednesday, July 31 Sanchez Robert bought $2,271 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 26 shares. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,358 was made by McAvoy John on Wednesday, July 31. 6 shares valued at $518 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Friday, May 31. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $7,615 worth of stock. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,329 was bought by Cawley Timothy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 793 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has 18,294 shares. Centurylink Management reported 16,052 shares. Blume Capital Incorporated accumulated 971 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 4,064 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated reported 3,304 shares stake. Rockland Trust holds 76,162 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. 39,222 are owned by Amer Century Companies. First Personal Fincl Serv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Glenview Comml Bank Dept invested in 0.1% or 2,820 shares. Parametric Assoc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Bailard reported 3,225 shares. Ferguson Wellman reported 3,751 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Int Group Inc invested in 194,634 shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 6,678 shares to 166,711 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL) by 75,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,758 shares, and cut its stake in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 33.72 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 319,424 shares to 781,881 shares, valued at $49.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 207,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Limited Co has invested 3.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Guardian Capital Advsr Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,065 shares. Archon Prns Ltd reported 72,040 shares. Pitcairn Co reported 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wheatland Advisors owns 0.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,025 shares. Incline Management Llc holds 36,700 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Lc reported 16,207 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 179,367 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 694,854 shares. Zacks Management accumulated 35,606 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 2,655 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 194 shares stake. Biondo Ltd Llc holds 149,675 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management invested in 0.32% or 144,500 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 0.48% or 1,883 shares.