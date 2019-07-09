Symons Capital Management Has Boosted Consolidated Edison (ED) Position By $2.23 Million; CIELO SA SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (CIOXY) SI Increased By 4.43%

Symons Capital Management Inc increased Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) stake by 40.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc acquired 26,542 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)’s stock rose 9.87%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 91,938 shares with $7.80 million value, up from 65,396 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc. now has $28.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 641,684 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION

CIELO SA SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) had an increase of 4.43% in short interest. CIOXY’s SI was 1.30 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.43% from 1.24 million shares previously. With 920,200 avg volume, 1 days are for CIELO SA SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s short sellers to cover CIOXY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.795. About 27,339 shares traded. Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cielo’s Stock Is Cheap But Not Cheap Enough To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cielo Leveraged To A Recovering Brazil, But There Are A Lot Of Moving Parts – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cielo SA ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PAX Global Still Facing Some Significant Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best ETFs of January 2018 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 01, 2018.

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It has a 5.06 P/E ratio. The firm also offers maintenance and contact services with merchants and service providers for acceptance of credit and debit cards.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NY passes its own Green New Deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proposed Con Ed rate increase gets pushback from residents – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In eBay, Consolidated Edison And MGM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) stake by 6,678 shares to 166,711 valued at $7.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) stake by 59,094 shares and now owns 57,896 shares. Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 15,811 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 51,595 shares. Financial invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.07% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com reported 33,785 shares stake. Philadelphia Tru Comm accumulated 5,360 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 93,314 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York invested in 2,840 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pennsylvania Commerce holds 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 61,910 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 756,670 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 2,155 shares. Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Capital has 0.49% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.22% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Co accumulated 29,169 shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al has invested 0.35% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. Evercore downgraded Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, February 13 to “Underperform” rating.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 38 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $105,664 activity. $1,978 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Muccilo Robert. 27 shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N, worth $2,329 on Friday, May 31. $518 worth of stock was bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Friday, May 31. Moore Elizabeth D also bought $2,207 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. 50 shares valued at $4,231 were bought by Sanchez Robert on Sunday, March 31. 1 shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES, worth $85 on Sunday, March 31. 25 shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D, worth $2,101 on Tuesday, April 30.