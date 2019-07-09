Symons Capital Management Decreased Sibanye Gold LTD (SBGL) Position by $303,872 as Stock Value Declined; Burney Co Increased Amc Networks (AMCX) Position by $734,832 as Share Price Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 75,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,758 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 136,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sibanye Gold Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 2.15M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD SPOKESMAN JAMES WELLSTED COMMENTS BY PHONE; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Three Workers Still Missing at Sibanye Gold Mine After Four Die; 06/03/2018 REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 26/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CEEMEA FOCUS LIST; 09/05/2018 – REG-CORRECTION: HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 15/05/2018 – South African Reserve Bank Approves Sibanye Gold’s Proposed Acquisition of Lonmin; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE NOTIFICATION OF AN PURCHASE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN; 14/05/2018 – Lonmin insists Sibanye takeover remains on track; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – FINAL DECISION REGARDING FINANCIAL OPTIONS WILL BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

Burney Co increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 13,122 shares as the company's stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,467 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 129,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 232,745 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 27,475 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Carroll Finance Assoc owns 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 75 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.02% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 22,225 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 23 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 43,928 shares. Tealwood Asset holds 40,712 shares. 115,275 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company invested in 0% or 20 shares. Hussman Strategic Incorporated invested 0.85% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 50,482 shares. Pettee Inc owns 10,867 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. State Street owns 0.01% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 1.19M shares. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0.01% or 1,910 shares in its portfolio.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23,200 shares to 65,790 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 60,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,975 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).