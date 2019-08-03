Symons Capital Management Decreased Ppl Corp. (PPL) Holding by $437,689; Valuation Declined; Fox Cl A (FOXA) Market Valuation Declined While Karpas Strategies Cut Its Position

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 2.12M shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 17/05/2018 – FOX NEWS – JACK ABERNETHY WILL CONTINUE AS CEO OF THE NEWLY EXPANDED FOX TELEVISION STATIONS GROUP; 11/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE: Drivers say unpaved manhole on DC street damaged their vehicles, caused fire; 15/03/2018 – Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith Signs New Contract; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 02/04/2018 – Sahil Kapur: “One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the; 03/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC- STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING REVISED REMEDIES TO SAFEGUARD INDEPENDENCE OF SKY; 27/04/2018 – JEFFREY W. UBBEN STEPS DOWN FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX’S BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Full video and transcript: 21st Century Fox (@21CF) CEO James Murdoch at #CodeCon 2018; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX 3Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS EX EXPENSE 51C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY CONFIDENTIALITY PACT

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 14,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 350,822 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 364,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 4.23M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020

Analysts await Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. FOXA’s profit will be $365.90M for 15.52 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Fox Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.37% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18 million for 13.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.