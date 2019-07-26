Symons Capital Management Decreased Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Holding as Market Value Rose; Abrams Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $43.40 Million

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 111,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 748,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.50M, down from 859,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $8.37 during the last trading session, reaching $384.37. About 466,027 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 6,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,711 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 173,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 643,126 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.23M shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.03% or 3.00M shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorporation Division accumulated 20,027 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Utah Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 61,796 shares. 412 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Lawson Kroeker Management Ne reported 6,600 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.09% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 18,852 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gradient Investments, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,799 shares. 4,876 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 157 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Llc. 27,631 were accumulated by Miller Howard Invests New York.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 27.04 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alliant Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AquaVenture (WAAS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.7% in Session – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), A Stock That Climbed 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alliant Energy (LNT) Chairman and CEO Patricia L. Kampling announces retirement; John O. Larsen named new Chairman and CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Up 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. HENSLEE GREGORY L had sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72M. OREILLY DAVID E also sold $14.88 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 3,615 shares.