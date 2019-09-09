Symons Capital Management Cut Stake in Hershey Company (HSY) as Market Value Rose; Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 100,870 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 105,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $156.35. About 901,671 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 17/05/2018 – HSY BOOSTING PRODUCTION FOR HERSHEY’S, REESE’S & KIT KAT BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Creamery Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRCR); 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 75.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 3.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, down from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 1.69M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought 10,000 shares worth $146,294.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 1.36M shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $30.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 387,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $918,270 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $334.28M for 24.43 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.