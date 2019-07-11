Symons Capital Management Cut Its The Aes Corp. (AES) Position by $498,114 as Shares Declined; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Price Declined While Silver Point Capital LP Has Cut Its Position

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in The Aes Corp. (AES) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 27,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 601,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88 million, down from 629,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Aes Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 2.77 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp analyzed 9.94 million shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 32.43M shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $191.68M for 14.65 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AES Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.