Symons Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Consolidated Edison (ED); Roper Industries (ROP) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $323,950 as Stock Value Rose

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,460 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 6,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $381.2. About 166,799 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 738,805 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 6,678 shares to 166,711 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 4,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,339 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $155,987 activity. Shares for $4,334 were bought by Sanchez Robert. Cawley Timothy also bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, January 31. 9 shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P, worth $796. Another trade for 26 shares valued at $2,046 was made by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Thursday, February 28. 115 shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N, worth $9,730. Muccilo Robert had bought 89 shares worth $7,530.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 8,000 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co Com (NYSE:TKR) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. Conley Jason also sold $1.54M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $163,483 was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.