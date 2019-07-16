Symons Capital Management Boosted Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding; Hasbro (HAS) Holder Baldwin Brothers Boosted Its Stake by $1.05 Million as Share Price Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 104,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 795,393 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week; 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for dismal first quarter; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT; 29/03/2018 – Hasbro and The Autism Project Team Up for ToyBox Tools to Bring the Joy of Play to Children with Developmental Disabilities; 01/05/2018 – The Power Rangers franchise is now a Hasbro property; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 1.39M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,110 shares to 18,577 shares, valued at $21.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 5,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,061 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancshares & Tru owns 15 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 32,233 shares. Kennedy Mngmt reported 44,772 shares stake. 77 were reported by Washington National Bank. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 1.30M shares. Artisan Ptnrs Lp holds 0.16% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 957,518 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora invested in 0.53% or 17,505 shares. Motco has invested 0.37% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Norinchukin Retail Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 22,343 shares. Starr Intll accumulated 14,436 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 279,061 shares. 150 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 380 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 258 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 723,591 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Payden Rygel reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Us Bankshares De reported 59,586 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,751 shares in its portfolio. 2,730 are held by Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd. Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdg has 0.1% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 269,751 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 41,699 shares. British Columbia Invest owns 0.06% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 81,515 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 15,811 shares. Wedgewood Partners stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) has invested 0.09% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Haverford accumulated 0.04% or 27,449 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.08% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $155,987 activity. Shares for $9,817 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Sunday, June 30. Muccilo Robert bought $1,968 worth of stock. OATES JOSEPH P had bought 6 shares worth $518. Shukla Saumil P also bought $4,315 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. $4,776 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Cawley Timothy. Shares for $4,334 were bought by Sanchez Robert on Sunday, June 30.

