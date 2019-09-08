Symons Capital Management Boosted Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $2.09 Million as Market Value Declined; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lifted Its American Campus Communities (ACC) Stake by $23.18 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) by 181.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 493,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 764,506 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 271,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 404,670 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 08/04/2018 – Celgene hunts deals to offset loss of Revlimid patent protection; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Patricia Hemingway Hall Elected to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,480 shares to 144,745 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 79,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN).

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Campus Communities declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) ROE Of 3.4%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 22,368 were reported by Daiwa Securities. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 10,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 17,202 shares. Alps holds 7,684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 24,141 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.07% or 93,042 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Aew Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 2.09% or 1.54M shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 31,707 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.53% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 126,729 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 9,594 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.29% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 1.14 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59,094 shares to 57,896 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 4,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,339 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “3 M&A Stories to Watch Today – Schaeffers Research” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top-Performing Biotech ETFs YTD – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roche Extends Offer to Acquire Spark Therapeutics Yet Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Monetary Mngmt Group Inc accumulated 1,375 shares. Inr Advisory Service Lc holds 0% or 135 shares in its portfolio. American Financial Gru Incorporated holds 60,000 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Westchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.22% or 4,325 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Liability invested in 2,214 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 2,545 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 474,299 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Birchview Lp has 41.32% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Axa reported 747,498 shares stake. Headinvest Limited Liability Com, Maine-based fund reported 11,297 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp invested in 1.55M shares or 2.89% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Management invested in 2,132 shares. Korea Inv stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).